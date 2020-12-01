Menu
Marvin Ray Connelly
Marvin Ray Connelly, 81, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m., at Clinton Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery. There will be a public viewing from 10 to 11 a.m., at Clinton Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church, prior to the service.

Allen Mitchell Funeral Home

www.allenmitchellfuneralhomes.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Clinton Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church
Dec
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Clinton Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church
Funeral services provided by:
Allen Mitchell Funeral Home, Inc.
