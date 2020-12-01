Marvin Ray ConnellyMarvin Ray Connelly, 81, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m., at Clinton Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery. There will be a public viewing from 10 to 11 a.m., at Clinton Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church, prior to the service.Allen Mitchell Funeral Home