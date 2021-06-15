Marvin WilliamsJune 12, 2021Marvin Williams, 78, of Newton, died Saturday June 12, 2021, at Trinity Ridge Lutheran Home.Born in Davenport, Iowa, he was the son of the late Marion Richard and Freda Stoter Williams. He retired from Royal Oaks, Mich., City schools as an auto shop teacher. He was also a member of Beth Eden Lutheran Church.In addition to his parents, Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his sister, Marietta Louise Williams.He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Rose Williams; sons, Mark (Therese) Williams of Clarkston, Mich., and Matt (Pinda) Williams of Freemont, Calif.; and granddaughters, Elizabeth and Julia Rose Williams.The family will receive friends at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 17, at Beth Eden Lutheran Church, Newton. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Marcus Ollis officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beth Eden Lutheran Church, 400 N. Main Ave., Newton, NC 28658.Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home, Newton