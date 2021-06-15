Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marvin Williams
FUNERAL HOME
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
56 Northwest Blvd.
Newton, NC
Marvin Williams

June 12, 2021

Marvin Williams, 78, of Newton, died Saturday June 12, 2021, at Trinity Ridge Lutheran Home.

Born in Davenport, Iowa, he was the son of the late Marion Richard and Freda Stoter Williams. He retired from Royal Oaks, Mich., City schools as an auto shop teacher. He was also a member of Beth Eden Lutheran Church.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his sister, Marietta Louise Williams.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Rose Williams; sons, Mark (Therese) Williams of Clarkston, Mich., and Matt (Pinda) Williams of Freemont, Calif.; and granddaughters, Elizabeth and Julia Rose Williams.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 17, at Beth Eden Lutheran Church, Newton. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Marcus Ollis officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beth Eden Lutheran Church, 400 N. Main Ave., Newton, NC 28658.

Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home, Newton

www.willisreynoldsfh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Beth Eden Lutheran Church, Newton
NC
Jun
17
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Beth Eden Lutheran Church, Newton
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so Sorry Rose, I have so missed you guys as Neighbor´s and I pray for your comfort at this time and send you all my Love !! Love always, Diane Kale
Diane Kale
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results