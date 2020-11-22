Mary Alice Brown Stamey
May 23, 1933 - November 20, 2020
Mary Alice Brown Stamey, 87, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, after a brief stay at Brian Center Viewmont.
Born May 23, 1933, in Watauga County, she was the daughter of the late Roby (Hub) Brown and Duluth Lawrence Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William "Bill" Brown; and four sisters, Betty Levering, Grace Laxton, Johnsie Wallen, and Jessie Pearl Brown (infant).
Mary spent most of her life caring for and raising her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed cooking for her family and especially cooking for their birthday and special occasions. Mary was strong willed, but very loving to those who meant the world to her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Virginia Hall and husband, Jimmy, of Granite Falls; brother, Rom Brown and wife, Brenda, of Hickory; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
There will be a private service held by the family. Burial will be at Mt. Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Boone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 22, 2020.