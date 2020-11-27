Menu
Mary Alice Mickles Lynn
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Mary Alice Mickles Lynn

December 10, 1926 - November 24, 2020

Mary Alice Mickles Lynn, 93, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care.

She was born Dec. 10, 1926, to the late John L. Mickles and Grace Kiser Mickles in Lincoln County. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Lynn.

Survivors include her son, Joe Lynn and wife, Wanda; daughter, Linda Hamby and husband, James; grandchildren, Joby Lynn, Samuel Lynn, Dawn Donnahue, and James-Michael Hamby and wife, Carolyn; stepgrandchild, John Hindgarner; great-grandchildren, Daisy Donnahue, Lily Garland, Ashley Donnahue, Sophia Lynn, Jackson Hamby, Senora Hamby; and great-great-grandchild, Brinley Rawson.

A private graveside service will be held at Burke Chapel United Methodist Church. Wayne and Christine Matthews will be officiating the service.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
