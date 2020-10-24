Menu
Mary Ann Fassbach Monday
Mary Ann Fassbach Monday, of Claremont, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Carolina Caring. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Monday.

She was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church in Claremont and lived in the care of Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, Harry Monday, Mary Ann Monday Yount, Connie Monday, Terry Monday and wife, Beth Monday, and Gene Monday and wife, Sharon Monday; eight granddaughters; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family held a private ceremony at Claremont Cemetery, where she was laid to rest.

Memorial gifts may be made to the First Baptist Church Claremont, www.fbcclairemont.org; and the Suzuki School of the Arts, www.suzukischool.net.

Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover

www.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 24, 2020.
