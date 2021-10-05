Mary R. ChristopherMay 11, 1948 - September 28, 2021Mary R. Christopher, 73, of Young Dr. in Conover, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.She was born May 11, 1948, in Catawba County, to the Late John and Viola Newton Christopher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Randal Killian; three brothers; and six sisters.Mary had worked as an assembler for Technibilt and was a member of Providence Road Baptist Church in Maiden. She was a loving mother and grandmother and dearly loved working in her beautiful rose garden.Survivors include her son, Danny E. Killian and wife, Denise of Newton; brother, Roger Christopher of Maiden; two sisters, Kay McGee of Conover and Linda Fulbright of Hickory; and two grandchildren, Wesley Killian and fiancée, Brittiny Isenhour and Justin Killian and fiancée, Amber Ritchie.A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m., at Providence Road Baptist Church in Maiden conducted by the Revs. Charles Worley and Lee McNeil.Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory