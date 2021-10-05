Menu
Mary R. Christopher
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E.
Lenoir, NC
Mary R. Christopher

May 11, 1948 - September 28, 2021

Mary R. Christopher, 73, of Young Dr. in Conover, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born May 11, 1948, in Catawba County, to the Late John and Viola Newton Christopher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Randal Killian; three brothers; and six sisters.

Mary had worked as an assembler for Technibilt and was a member of Providence Road Baptist Church in Maiden. She was a loving mother and grandmother and dearly loved working in her beautiful rose garden.

Survivors include her son, Danny E. Killian and wife, Denise of Newton; brother, Roger Christopher of Maiden; two sisters, Kay McGee of Conover and Linda Fulbright of Hickory; and two grandchildren, Wesley Killian and fiancée, Brittiny Isenhour and Justin Killian and fiancée, Amber Ritchie.

A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m., at Providence Road Baptist Church in Maiden conducted by the Revs. Charles Worley and Lee McNeil.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory

www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Providence Road Baptist Church
3283 Providence Mill Road, Maiden, NC
