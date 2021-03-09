Mary Magdeline Settlemyre DartyJuly 22, 1920 - March 5, 2021Mary Magdeline Settlemyre Darty, 100, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, March 5, 2021, at Carolina Rehab Center of Burke.She was born July 22, 1920, in Burke County, to the late Cecil T. Settlemyre and Lular Baughman Settlemyre. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose Charlie Darty; four brothers, Fred, Clarence, Jay "J.T.", Ralph Settlemyre; and one sister, Gladys S. Caldwell.She was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church. She retired from Burlington Mills after 45 years of service.Survivors include her brother, Garner Settlemyre and wife, Betty, of Hickory; and a number of nieces and nephews.Mrs. Darty will lie-in-state at Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Home Wednesday, March 10, from 12 until 5 p.m.A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 11, at Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Mitchell Boughman officiating.Memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street N.W., Lenoir, NC 28645; or Friendship United Methodist Church, 703 Burke St., Connelly Springs, NC 28612.Bass Smith Granite is honored to be serving the family of Mary Magdeline Settlemyre Darty.