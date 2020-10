Overseer Mary Frances Pounds WattsOverseer Mary Frances Pounds Watts, 92, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. The funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m., at United Mission Holiness Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be a public viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.Allen Mitchell Funeral Home