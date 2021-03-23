Mary Ruth Grier



January 19, 1932 - March 19, 2021



Mary Ruth Grier, 89, of Hickory, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at 11:40 p.m.



She was born to the late George Cunningham and Annie Lee Campbell Cunningham in Cross Hill, S.C., Jan. 19, 1932.



She married Guy Thomas Grier and they lived in Newton.



Together they raised three children, James Edward Grier, John Calvin Grier, Annie Lee Grier Rowan.



Mary is survived by her sister, Nell Ferguson; sister-in-law, Pauline Cunningham (Anderson); and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.



Mary loved her family. She enjoyed cooking, attending church, reading her bible, and praying for everyone.



Comforting scripture….John 16:22 "Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy."



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 23, 2021.