Mary Kathleen Rinck "Kathy" Hall
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
Mary Kathleen "Kathy" Rinck Hall

March 29, 1954 - April 3, 2022

Mary Kathleen "Kathy" Rinck Hall, 68, of Newton, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Carolina Caring.

Born March 29, 1954, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Glenn Rinck and Rose Marie Goodwin Holt. In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Casey Marie Moore.

Survivors include three children, Penny Hull Scronce, Karen Hull Stoker, and Kevin Dwight Hull; four brothers, Glenn Rinck Jr., Gene Rinck, Wayne Rinck, and Roger Rinck; three grandchildren, Tommy Moore, Ekko Hull, Bradley Freeman, and Shaylynn Hull; and two great-grandchildren, Georgia Rayn Moore and Jersey Lynn Moore.

A celebration of Kathy's life will be held at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, April 7, in the Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, following services.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 5, 2022.
