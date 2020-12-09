Menu
Mary Madean Hayward
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
924 29th Avenue NE
Hickory, NC
Mary Madean Hayward

December 12, 1928 - December 7, 2020

Mary Madean Cline Hayward, 91, of Hickory, passed away quietly Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Madean was born Dec. 12, 1928, in Hickory, to the late Claude Calvin Cline and Lydia Mae Pitts Cline.

She previously was employed as a hostess in the restaurant business.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grant Hayward; two brothers; and three sisters.

Those left to cherish her memories are her son, Robert Fisher of Hickory; and daughters, Kathy Hefner of Hickory and Rita K. Wall and husband, James, of Millidgeville, Ga.; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, with Pastor David Ziehr officiating.

Drum Funeral Home of Hickory

www.drumfh-hickory.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
NC
Gary Fisher
December 9, 2020
