Mary Madean HaywardDecember 12, 1928 - December 7, 2020Mary Madean Cline Hayward, 91, of Hickory, passed away quietly Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.Madean was born Dec. 12, 1928, in Hickory, to the late Claude Calvin Cline and Lydia Mae Pitts Cline.She previously was employed as a hostess in the restaurant business.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grant Hayward; two brothers; and three sisters.Those left to cherish her memories are her son, Robert Fisher of Hickory; and daughters, Kathy Hefner of Hickory and Rita K. Wall and husband, James, of Millidgeville, Ga.; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, with Pastor David Ziehr officiating.Drum Funeral Home of Hickory