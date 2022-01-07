Mary Elizabeth Kanupp
Mary Elizabeth Kanupp, 93, of Denver NC passed away peacefully on December 29, 2021.
A celebration of her loving life will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday January 15, 2022 at Drum Funeral Home Chapel, 509 1st Ave South in Conover. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00pm at the funeral home. Burial follows the service at St. Stephens Lutheran Cemetery, 2304 Springs Rd NE, Hickory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lake Norman Lutheran Church, 1445 Hwy 16 N, Denver NC 28037; Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive Lincolnton NC 28092, or your favorite charity
.
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conoverwww.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 7, 2022.