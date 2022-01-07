Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Elizabeth Kanupp
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC
Mary Elizabeth Kanupp

Mary Elizabeth Kanupp, 93, of Denver NC passed away peacefully on December 29, 2021.

A celebration of her loving life will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday January 15, 2022 at Drum Funeral Home Chapel, 509 1st Ave South in Conover. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00pm at the funeral home. Burial follows the service at St. Stephens Lutheran Cemetery, 2304 Springs Rd NE, Hickory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lake Norman Lutheran Church, 1445 Hwy 16 N, Denver NC 28037; Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive Lincolnton NC 28092, or your favorite charity.

Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conover

www.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South, Conover, NC
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South, Conover, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Drum Funeral Home - Conover and Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.