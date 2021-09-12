Menu
Mary Fox Little
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
502 1St Ave S
Conover, NC
Mary Fox Little

August 30, 1944 - September 7, 2021

Mary Mae Fox Little, 77, of Conover, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at St. Luke's Health-The Vintage Hospital in Houston, Texas.

She was born Aug. 30, 1944, in Warrington Lancashire, England, to the late Frank Albert Fox and Mary Lewzey Fox. Mary was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover and retired after many years in the furniture industry. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Joe Little.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Richard Little and wife, Miranda, of Conover; brothers, Harold Fox and wife, Elsa of Spring, Texas and George Fox of Texas; sisters, Donna Young, Mildred Newman, and Camile Johnston; grandchildren, Chelsea Bowman, Randall Bowman, and Adam Bowman; and four great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held Monday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m., at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover. The Revs. Kevin Graudin and Eric Hauss will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Bryon Hollar, Kevin Hollar, Jeremy Townsend, Todd Isenhour, Kenny Little, and Dave Waters. Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army of Hickory, 750 Third Ave. Pl, SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Conover, NC
Sep
13
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Conover, NC
