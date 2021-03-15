Menu
Mary Greenhill Matthews
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Mary Greenhill Matthews

May 6, 1929 - March 13, 2021

Mary Greenhill Matthews, 91, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Trinity Ridge in Hickory.

Born in Catawba County, May 6, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Jones Robert and Murtice Rogers Greenhill Young. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Carmy Matthews; brothers, Lee Jay, Glenn and John Greenhill; a half sister, Katie Johnston.

She was a lifelong member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Cooksville, and retired from Heavner Hosiery Mill as a seamstress. A 1947 graduate of George Hildebran High School and a member of the George Hildebran Ruritan Club. She was a past member of Cooksville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be deeply missed by family and friends. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time in her yard.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Winn of Hickory; her sons, Dean Matthews and wife, Peggy, of Little River, Jones Matthews and wife, Trish, of Granite Falls and Dana Matthews and wife, Tammy, of Vale: granddaughters, Crystal Houston and husband, Michael, of Hickory, Amber Matthews of Hickory, and Taylor of Matthews of Hickory; grandsons, Clay Sigmon and wife, Lora, of Hickory, Jeff Wilks and wife, Jessica, of Granite Falls, Mike Wilks and wife, ReNae, of Newark, Ohio; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Leonard Greenhill of Hildebran; and half sister, Ruth Proctor.

The body will lie in state at Hickory Funeral Home, Monday, March 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 16, at 2 p.m., at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Ernie Richards.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 8840 Cooksville Rd., Vale, NC 28168.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Lying in State
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Mar
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
I´m so sorry for your loss. I went to church with her. She was such a sweet lady. She will surely be missed.
Debbie Lail
March 21, 2021
Dear Jones and Dean so sorry to hear about your Mother passing away my thoughts and prayers are with you and your families.
Pamela Garrison
March 15, 2021
