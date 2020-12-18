Mary Lou Poole McCombsAugust 23, 1937 - December 10, 2020Mary Lou Poole McCombs, 83, of Lawndale, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Carolinas Medical Center – Main in Charlotte.Born in Cleveland County, Aug. 23, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Johnnie David Poole and Minnie Rosetta Earl Poole. She was retired from Shadowline and was a member of Olive Grove Baptist Church, where she was a former Sunday school teacher and V.B.S. helper.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Johnnie Poole, Howard Poole, Jack Poole and Carl Poole; and four sisters, Vangie Hoyle, Pauline Ledford, Inez Brackett and Thelma Porter.Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Alvin Gaston McCombs; daughter, Judy Searcy and husband, Mark, of Fallston; son, Kirby McCombs of Connelly Springs; grandson, Benjamin Searcy and wife, Harley, of Lincolnton; and three great-stepgrandchildren, Gavin, Alyssa and Morgan.The graveside service will be held Sunday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m., at Olive Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Terrill Crump officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to Olive Grove Baptist Church c/o Eva Walker, 123 Jesse Mountain Rd., Casar, NC 28020.Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc.