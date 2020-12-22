Mary Morris
November 9, 1945 - December 19, 2020
Mary Reese Morris, 75, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 9, 1945, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Harry Neal Reese and Bertha Flynn Reese. Mary was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Hickory. She was active in her church and ladies' ministries and served as a bible study leader. Mary was an accomplished artist and enjoyed cake decorating and tatting at Hart Square. She was a tutor, substitute teacher, school secretary and served as a Christian Disciple Counselor for Grace Life International and volunteer at Safe Harbor. In every aspect of her life, she was dedicated to sharing her faith and loving her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Ryan Shane Greene.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 55 years, George W. Morris Jr. of the home; son, George David Morris and wife, Amanda, of Hickory; daughters, Donna McLemore and husband, Perry, of Hebron, Ind., Bonnie Greene and husband, Shane, of Hickory, Christine Carroll and husband, Byron, of Tabor City; brother, Thomas Reese of Hickory; grandchildren, Claire Livengood, Carl McLemore, Ian McLemore, Callie McLemore, Heather Powell, Kyle Greene, Jacquelyn Carroll, Naomi Kate Carroll, Ava Carroll, Ashlyn Poteat, George Samuel Morris and Seth Morris; great-grandchildren, Luke Witvoet, Erica Livengood, Logan White, Colton Greene, Carson Greene and Darcy Powell; and beloved aunts, cousins, nieces and nephew.
A graveside service for friends and family to celebrate Mary's life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The Rev. Steve Clark will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Safe Harbor of North Carolina by mail: 210 2nd St. SE, Hickory, NC 28602, or online at safeharbornc.org/honorariums-and-memorials
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 22, 2020.