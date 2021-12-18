Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Elizabeth Davis "Lib" Mundy
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service
106 South Main Street
Granite Falls, NC
Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Davis Mundy

May 19, 1931 - December 17, 2021

Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Davis Mundy, 90, of Granite Falls, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Trinity Village.

Born May 19, 1931, in Caldwell County, she was the daughter of the late Wheeler and Emma Curtis Davis. In addition to her parents, Lib was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Eugene Mundy Sr.; brother, Buck Davis; and sister, Janette Davis Bumgarner.

Lib was a member of Concord Baptist Church in Granite Falls. She retired as the secretary and bookkeeper for Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Lib lived for her family, her friends and her faith. She was a devout Christian and "religiously" wore a hat to every service. She loved the beach, the Duke Blue Devils and enjoying life with her great sense of humor! This very special lady will be remembered with a smile and will be deeply missed.

Survivors include her son, Gene Mundy of Hickory; daughter, Denise M. Sigmon of Hickory; two sisters, Imogene "Babe" Turnmire of Granite Falls, and Susie Elmore of Brevard; two grandchildren, Tyler Sigmon and wife, Allison of Charlotte, and Katie Sigmon of Raleigh; and two great-grandchildren, Mac and Grace Sigmon.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19, at Concord Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom McDonald officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Concord Baptist Church Building Fund, 74 Falls Ave., Granite Falls, NC 28630; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Concord Baptist Church
NC
Dec
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Concord Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Lib was a lovely lady and always had a smile on her face. She will be missed greatly. My sympathies to her family and friends.
Janet Kirby
Friend
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results