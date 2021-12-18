Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Davis Mundy
May 19, 1931 - December 17, 2021
Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Davis Mundy, 90, of Granite Falls, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Trinity Village.
Born May 19, 1931, in Caldwell County, she was the daughter of the late Wheeler and Emma Curtis Davis. In addition to her parents, Lib was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Eugene Mundy Sr.; brother, Buck Davis; and sister, Janette Davis Bumgarner.
Lib was a member of Concord Baptist Church in Granite Falls. She retired as the secretary and bookkeeper for Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Lib lived for her family, her friends and her faith. She was a devout Christian and "religiously" wore a hat to every service. She loved the beach, the Duke Blue Devils and enjoying life with her great sense of humor! This very special lady will be remembered with a smile and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her son, Gene Mundy of Hickory; daughter, Denise M. Sigmon of Hickory; two sisters, Imogene "Babe" Turnmire of Granite Falls, and Susie Elmore of Brevard; two grandchildren, Tyler Sigmon and wife, Allison of Charlotte, and Katie Sigmon of Raleigh; and two great-grandchildren, Mac and Grace Sigmon.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19, at Concord Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom McDonald officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Concord Baptist Church Building Fund, 74 Falls Ave., Granite Falls, NC 28630; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 18, 2021.