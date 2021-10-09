Menu
Mary Josephine Earnhardt Peeler
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC
Mary Josephine Earnhardt Peeler

June 22, 1938 - October 7, 2021

Mary Josephine Earnhardt Peeler, 83, of Vale, formerly of Salisbury, was at home when she went to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, where she resided with her daughter and son-in-law.

Born June 22, 1938, in Rowan County, NC, she was the daughter of the late John M. Earnhardt and Myrtle Morgan Earnhardt. She went to Rockwell School. Josephine was amazing in her shop. Jo-AA Grooming was located at her home on Newsome Rd. She loved her people.

Josephine is now in Heaven dancing with her special angels husband, Hoy Peeler; son, Perry Peeler; and grandson, Ronnie Smith.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Daniels and husband, Wayne of Vale, with whom she lived with; granddaughter, Diane Lane Kincaid and husband, Cody of Hudson; great-grandchildren, Mason and Allison Wilfong and Kenna Kincaid all of Hudson; sister, Kathy West; brothers, David (Teresa), Randy, John Ray (Donna) Earnhardt; and a son, Tony Peeler.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell.

Memorials may be made by mail to Hospice and Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Donita Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092, www.hpccr.org/giving. If you wish to send flowers, please consider a house plant but memorials are encouraged.

Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell

www.powlesfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Brookhill Memorial Gardens
Rockwell, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mom we will always love you..we Miss you already... But now you have a new body dancing the streets of gold.. We will see you again one day .tell everybody we said hello.. love Sandra & Wayne & Diane & Cody & Allison & Mason & Kenna
Sandra Joanne Daniels
Family
October 9, 2021
