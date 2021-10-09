Mary Josephine Earnhardt Peeler
June 22, 1938 - October 7, 2021
Mary Josephine Earnhardt Peeler, 83, of Vale, formerly of Salisbury, was at home when she went to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, where she resided with her daughter and son-in-law.
Born June 22, 1938, in Rowan County, NC, she was the daughter of the late John M. Earnhardt and Myrtle Morgan Earnhardt. She went to Rockwell School. Josephine was amazing in her shop. Jo-AA Grooming was located at her home on Newsome Rd. She loved her people.
Josephine is now in Heaven dancing with her special angels husband, Hoy Peeler; son, Perry Peeler; and grandson, Ronnie Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Daniels and husband, Wayne of Vale, with whom she lived with; granddaughter, Diane Lane Kincaid and husband, Cody of Hudson; great-grandchildren, Mason and Allison Wilfong and Kenna Kincaid all of Hudson; sister, Kathy West; brothers, David (Teresa), Randy, John Ray (Donna) Earnhardt; and a son, Tony Peeler.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell.
Memorials may be made by mail to Hospice and Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Donita Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092, www.hpccr.org/giving
. If you wish to send flowers, please consider a house plant but memorials are encouraged.
