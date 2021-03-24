Mary Sue Rayle SmithApril 23, 1933 - March 20, 2021Sue Smith, 87, of Newton, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her residence at Abernethy Laurels. Sue was born April 23, 1933, in Guildford County, the daughter of the late Thomas Rush Rayle and Margaret Smith Rayle.She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Herman Long Smith; sisters, Anna Parks and Temple Hodgin; and brothers, Thomas Rayle, Donald Rayle, and Rudy Rayle.Sue was a graduate of High Point Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, in Conover. Mrs. Smith was an active member of the Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Greensboro, before moving to Catawba County. She joined Concordia Lutheran upon moving to Conover, and was involved in many committees and activities at the church. After many years as a registered nurse, Sue volunteered with Moses Cone Hospital and the Greensboro Historical Museum.Sue is survived by brother-in-law, Melvin "Jack" Smith and wife, Nancy; and numerous nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 25, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover, with the Rev. Michael Geml officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Conover.The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, contributions in remembrance of Sue may be made to University Christian High School, 602 7th Ave. NE, Hickory NC 28601; Smith's Scholarship Fund or Endowment Fund at Concordia Christian Day School, 215 5th Ave. SE, Conover, NC 28613; or St. John's Cemetery Trust Fund, St. John's Lutheran Church, 2126 St. Johns Ch. Rd. NE, Conover, NC 28613.Drum Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Conover