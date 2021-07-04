Mary Sue Young
December 8, 1927 - July 1, 2021
Mary Sue Young, 93, of Beaver Creek Rd., in Spruce Pine, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Deborah, in Spruce Pine.
Mary Sue was born Dec. 8, 1927, in the North Cove area of McDowell County. Her family soon moved back to Spruce Pine to Beaver Creek Rd., where she grew up. Mary Sue; "Sue" or "Susie," to her family and friends, graduated from Harris High School. She was a member of the Victory Girls Club, knitting socks and scarves for the soldiers fighting in World War II.
On June 28, 1947, she married George H. "Jack" Young, who had recently returned from the Merchant Marines. They moved to Detroit, Mich., for a short time where their son, Gary was born in 1950. On their return to Spruce Pine in late 1950, they made their permanent home one mile up Beaver Creek Rd., from her childhood home. A daughter, Deborah, was born in 1954.
Whether in an apron and pearls in the kitchen or a straw hat in the garden, she was a woman of her generation. A stay-at-home mother, sewing, cooking, gardening, and canning; she was seldom idle. She was a caregiver and role model for her family, including her widowed mother and maiden aunt. Mary Sue was a woman deeply rooted in Christian faith. As a child she attended Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. As an adult she was a member of First Baptist Church in Spruce Pine where she taught and led children's Sunday school for 35 years. She also worked in Bible School every summer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George C. and Beulah Buchanan Roach. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, George H. "Jack" Young who passed away in 2021; an infant brother, Harold Van; and a brother, Clarence that passed away at age six.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Gary M. Young; daughter, Deborah Y. Tolley and husband, Keith; sister, Beverly R. Wilson; grandchildren, Scott Tolley and wife, Jessi, John M. Tolley and wife, Brittany, Melissa Y. Woody and husband, Dailen, and Mark Young; and great-grandchildren, Caden Young, Sophia Woody, Maddox Woody, Parker Woody, Dawsyn Tolley, Dallas Tolley, Jace Tolley, and Addie Young.
A time to support the family, share memories, and receive friends will be held Tuesday, July 6, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Spruce Pine First Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the church, with Dr. Rocky Branch officiating. Interment will be in Spruce Pine Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to, Children's Playground Fund, C/O Spruce Pine First Baptist Church, 125 Tappan St., Spruce Pine, NC 28777, www.sprucepinefbc.com
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Hospice and Palliative for their wonderful care of Mary Sue during her illness.
