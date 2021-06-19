Matteo Monroe WilsonAugust 12, 1998 - June 16, 2021Matteo Monroe Wilson, 22, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.He was born Aug. 12, 1998, in Catawba County, the son of Angelar Wilson of Newton. He graduated in 2016, from Conover School.He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert L. Wilson; and his brother, Winston St. John Wilson.He is survived by his mother, Angelar Wilson; sister, Sarah Wilson of Newton; grandparents, Charles Propst and Barbara Abernathy Propst of Newton; and aunt, Melanie Wilson-McEvoy and husband, Dr. Joseph P. McEvoy, of Augusta, Ga.Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, June 19, in the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with Pastor Sifford officiating. Burial will follow in Central Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton