Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Matteo Monroe Wilson
1998 - 2021
BORN
1998
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Matteo Monroe Wilson

August 12, 1998 - June 16, 2021

Matteo Monroe Wilson, 22, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born Aug. 12, 1998, in Catawba County, the son of Angelar Wilson of Newton. He graduated in 2016, from Conover School.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert L. Wilson; and his brother, Winston St. John Wilson.

He is survived by his mother, Angelar Wilson; sister, Sarah Wilson of Newton; grandparents, Charles Propst and Barbara Abernathy Propst of Newton; and aunt, Melanie Wilson-McEvoy and husband, Dr. Joseph P. McEvoy, of Augusta, Ga.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, June 19, in the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with Pastor Sifford officiating. Burial will follow in Central Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
Jun
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.