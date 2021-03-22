Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Media Jane Cobb
FUNERAL HOME
Holloway Funeral Home - Salisbury
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
Media Jane Cobb

Media Jane Cobb, 87, of Salisbury, Md., passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her home.

Born in Roaring River, she was the daughter of the late Walter Allen McCann and Lelia Johnson McCann.

Jane attended Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene until her health declined. She managed a clothing store in North Carolina prior to moving to Salisbury, Md., in 2008. She enjoyed reading, family vacations at the beach, and loving on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by seven children, Wanda Christene Griffin of Fruitland, Md., Lois Ann Campbell of Salisbury, Md., Linda Sue Riggleman (Michael) of Seaford, Del., Joseph Harvey Campbell (Robin) of Parsonsburg, Md., Beth Allman (Darrell) of Weston, W.Va., Daryl Cobb of Taylorsville, and Susan Edgar of Billings, Mont.; nine grandchildren, Christene, Joey, Brook, Josh, Ashley, Jared, Jessica, Daniel, and Kelsey; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jane was also preceded in death by her husbands, Willie Franklin Campbell and Benjamin "Buddy" Harrison Cobb Jr.; three brothers; and two sisters.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 25, at 11 a.m., at the Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury, Md., with the Rev. Joel Beiler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or to Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene, Heal the City, 27765 Nanticoke Rd., Salisbury, MD 21801.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Wicomico Memorial Park
Salisbury, MD
Funeral services provided by:
Holloway Funeral Home - Salisbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Holloway Funeral Home - Salisbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So very sorry for your loss. Sympathy and prayers to all the family. Jane was a good friend of my Mother (Edith) in NC.
Betty Steele Tron
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results