Media Jane Cobb
Media Jane Cobb, 87, of Salisbury, Md., passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her home.
Born in Roaring River, she was the daughter of the late Walter Allen McCann and Lelia Johnson McCann.
Jane attended Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene until her health declined. She managed a clothing store in North Carolina prior to moving to Salisbury, Md., in 2008. She enjoyed reading, family vacations at the beach, and loving on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by seven children, Wanda Christene Griffin of Fruitland, Md., Lois Ann Campbell of Salisbury, Md., Linda Sue Riggleman (Michael) of Seaford, Del., Joseph Harvey Campbell (Robin) of Parsonsburg, Md., Beth Allman (Darrell) of Weston, W.Va., Daryl Cobb of Taylorsville, and Susan Edgar of Billings, Mont.; nine grandchildren, Christene, Joey, Brook, Josh, Ashley, Jared, Jessica, Daniel, and Kelsey; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jane was also preceded in death by her husbands, Willie Franklin Campbell and Benjamin "Buddy" Harrison Cobb Jr.; three brothers; and two sisters.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 25, at 11 a.m., at the Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury, Md., with the Rev. Joel Beiler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or to Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene, Heal the City, 27765 Nanticoke Rd., Salisbury, MD 21801.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
to express condolences to the family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 22, 2021.