Megan Nicole BibbeeDecember 14, 1995 - June 29, 2021Megan is now healthy and whole in heaven, taking her first steps apart from her pretty cool purple wheelchair. On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, she breathed her last at Carolina Caring Hospice House of Newton.Megan was born Dec. 14, 1995, in Stillwater, Minn., and she lived in Minnesota until 2009. After her family moved to North Carolina, she was a student at Conover School until her graduation in 2018. She then enjoyed attending the Adult Life Program in Hickory as her health allowed.She will be missed greatly by her parents, Kevin and Kamy Bibbee; her two sisters, Kaylin Brooke Bibbee and Morgan Faith Bibbee of the home; grandmother; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins; a loving Hickory Church of Christ family; and many friends who blessed Megan and were blessed by her.Megan never spoke a word in her lifetime, but she spoke volumes with her bright green-gray eyes and her wide smile. She loved pancakes, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and chocolate milk. March Madness was her favorite time of year, when she could watch lots of college basketball. The "Screaming Yellow Eagle" was her favorite ride at the Mall of America. This ride literally made Megan's shoulders shake with her belly laughs as the platform raised up and down and around and around. She loved music, and asked for it often with her special sign language.A private graveside service will be held for the family. A celebration of Megan's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Conover School cafeteria. Packaged PB&J, chocolate milk and Zingers will be served. There will be a video presentation and open mic for loved ones to share how Megan impacted their life. Everyone who loved Megan is invited.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Adult Life Program in Hickory, P.O. Box 807, Hickory, NC 28603 or the Cardinal Kids Palliative Team with Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.