Melbourne Gray Doub
October 18, 1928 - December 22, 2021
Melbourne Gray Doub, of Conover, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
Born Oct. 18, 1928, in Forsyth County, he was the son of the late Orren Edward Doub and Mayola Katherine Griffin. "M.G." was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. M.G. was moved to Conover with Roadway Express, as manager in 1963, and stayed till his retirement, Oct. 18, 1983. He was a member of Masonic Lodge of Conover, Scottish Rites body of Charlotte, and Oasis Temple of Charlotte. M.G. was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Conover and was involved in many offices in the church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Joan Doub; brothers, Orren Edward Doub and Calvin Doub; sister, Hazel Williams; and nephews, Orren Edward Doub Jr. and Keith Doub.
Survivors include his children, David Gray Doub and wife, Ginger, of Claremont, Sandra Docherty and husband, Don, of Conover, and Alice Marie Whitener and husband, Kevin, of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Michael Doub, Kelly Carpenter, Chad Bumgarner and Leah Whitener; great-grandchildren, Mikey Doub, Mahala Carpenter A.J. Whitener, Daisy Marie Whitener, Alexa Carpenter; sister, Lorraine Marovich and husband, Rodie, of Winston-Salem; and sister-in-law, Camella Doub of East Bend.
A private entombment will be held at Catawba Memorial Park. A service of remembrance will be held at First United Methodist Church of Conover Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 11 a.m., with Pastor John Woods officiating.
Due to COVID-19, friends can enjoy a slide show of photos of M.G.'s life from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
, 6000 Fairview Rd., Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28210; First United Methodist Church of Conover, P.O. Box 235, Conover, NC 28613; or Shriners Hospital for Children
, 950 W Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.
The family would like to thank all of you for your support, love, and prayers, he is Heaven bound.
Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremationswww.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 27, 2021.