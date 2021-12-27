Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Melbourne Gray Doub
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC
Melbourne Gray Doub

October 18, 1928 - December 22, 2021

Melbourne Gray Doub, of Conover, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

Born Oct. 18, 1928, in Forsyth County, he was the son of the late Orren Edward Doub and Mayola Katherine Griffin. "M.G." was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. M.G. was moved to Conover with Roadway Express, as manager in 1963, and stayed till his retirement, Oct. 18, 1983. He was a member of Masonic Lodge of Conover, Scottish Rites body of Charlotte, and Oasis Temple of Charlotte. M.G. was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Conover and was involved in many offices in the church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Joan Doub; brothers, Orren Edward Doub and Calvin Doub; sister, Hazel Williams; and nephews, Orren Edward Doub Jr. and Keith Doub.

Survivors include his children, David Gray Doub and wife, Ginger, of Claremont, Sandra Docherty and husband, Don, of Conover, and Alice Marie Whitener and husband, Kevin, of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Michael Doub, Kelly Carpenter, Chad Bumgarner and Leah Whitener; great-grandchildren, Mikey Doub, Mahala Carpenter A.J. Whitener, Daisy Marie Whitener, Alexa Carpenter; sister, Lorraine Marovich and husband, Rodie, of Winston-Salem; and sister-in-law, Camella Doub of East Bend.

A private entombment will be held at Catawba Memorial Park. A service of remembrance will be held at First United Methodist Church of Conover Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 11 a.m., with Pastor John Woods officiating.

Due to COVID-19, friends can enjoy a slide show of photos of M.G.'s life from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 6000 Fairview Rd., Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28210; First United Methodist Church of Conover, P.O. Box 235, Conover, NC 28613; or Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

The family would like to thank all of you for your support, love, and prayers, he is Heaven bound.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Conover, NC
Dec
29
Service
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Conover, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Catawba Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Catawba Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I was so sorry to hear of MG death. He has been a dear friend of mine for 13 years. I will surely miss all of his sweet posts on my FB page during these difficult 2 years that I was not able to visit with him. I was away with my family and missed his memorial. My condolences to his family. So sorry for your loss. God bless , Gilda
Gilda King
December 31, 2021
Alice, Leah and Chad and remaining family you all are in our prayers. May God family and friends give you comfort at this time.
Kathy and Darrell Martin
Friend
December 29, 2021
Please accept our sincere condolences upon the death of Mr Doub. Prayers include all of you as you begin your grief journey. We are friends of Loraine and Rody
J.Dwight and Carol l. cartner
Other
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results