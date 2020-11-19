Menu
Search
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mellie Jo Crider Dula
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Mellie Jo Crider Dula

December 11, 1930 - November 17, 2020

Mellie Jo Crider Dula, 89, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Trinity Ridge of Hickory.

Born in Catawba County, Dec. 11, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Ethel Reinhardt Crider Jonas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Dula.

A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be deeply missed by family and friends.

She is survived by son, Timothy Dean Dula and wife, Rhonda; granddaughter, Haley Sanders and husband, Peter; sister, Lamina Warren and husband, Harley; grandsons, Tyler Dula and Steven Dula; and great-grandchildren, Noah Sanders, Haley Dula and Connor Dula.

She will lie in state Thursday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 20, at Catawba Memorial Park.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.