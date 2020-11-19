Mellie Jo Crider DulaDecember 11, 1930 - November 17, 2020Mellie Jo Crider Dula, 89, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Trinity Ridge of Hickory.Born in Catawba County, Dec. 11, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Ethel Reinhardt Crider Jonas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Dula.A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be deeply missed by family and friends.She is survived by son, Timothy Dean Dula and wife, Rhonda; granddaughter, Haley Sanders and husband, Peter; sister, Lamina Warren and husband, Harley; grandsons, Tyler Dula and Steven Dula; and great-grandchildren, Noah Sanders, Haley Dula and Connor Dula.She will lie in state Thursday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 20, at Catawba Memorial Park.Hickory Funeral Home