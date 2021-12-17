Melrose WagnerMelrose A. Wagner, 94, formerly of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dallas, Pa.Born in West Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ethel Moyer. She graduated from Wernersville High School and attended Bryland Institute of Beauty for two years. She later opened a business in her home.She moved to Hickory in 1969, where she was an active member of Corinth Reformed United Church of Christ and taught a special needs Sunday school class for many years. She was the owner/office manager for Knit-Tone Textile Parts. After retirement from the business, Mel and her husband enjoyed the winter months in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The Wagners enjoyed travels to Hawaii, Belgium, Holland, Germany, France, and Switzerland. Her many interests included golfing, as well as her membership and friendship with P.E.O. members – Chapter N in Hickory, in which she was initiated in 1974. She enjoyed playing mah-jongg with her many friends, spending time with family, and family beach trips.In addition, to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald E. Wagner.Surviving are her children, Dennis Wagner (Clydette) of Shavertown, Pa., Craig Wagner (K.) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Todd Wagner (Maria) of Weston, Fla.; grandchildren, Jonathan (Heather) of Haymarket, Va., Stacey (Dan) of Eugene, Ore., Corey of Weston, Fla., and Katie of Tallahassee, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Reilly, Jack, Grant, Mosley and Max; sister, Evelyn Krick of Wernersville, Pa.; and nephews and nieces.The family would like to thank the staff at the Village at Greenbriar for the wonderful care she received.Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.Memorial donations may be made to Corinth Reformed United Church of Christ, 150 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Inc., Shavertown, Pa.