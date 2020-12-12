Melvin HaynesNovember 10, 1946 - December 10, 2020Melvin Gene "Bo" Haynes made his entrance into the world Sunday, Nov. 10, 1946, at the Bliss Center in Lawndale. God called him home Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.He was the seventh child and the fifth son born to the late Wade and Minnie Bell Whaley Haynes. He received his education at Douglas High School and in Lawndale. He accepted Christ into his life at an early age and attended various churches through the years. He was employed with E.R. Carpenter in both Long View and Conover, for many years, and retired from Carolina Foam and Fiber in Conover.Left to cherish his loving memory are his son, Jonathan Scott Haynes (Kristie) of Conover; two daughters, Regenia Leigh Haynes (Thomas Parson) of Hickory and Tonya Annette Haynes Evans (Vincent Evans) of Rocky Mount; two brothers, Wade Haynes Jr. aka "June" of Hickory and Richard Alexander "Dickie" Haynes of Kingstown; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.Funeral services for Mr. Haynes will be private. Burial will take place at Palmer Grove Baptist Church in Kingstown. Mr. Haynes may be viewed Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m., at S. T. Enloe Memorial Chapel, 231 N. Lafayette St. in Shelby. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 12:30 to 1 p.m., at the chapel.Enloe Mortuary of Shelby