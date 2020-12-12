Menu
Melvin Haynes
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC
Melvin Haynes

November 10, 1946 - December 10, 2020

Melvin Gene "Bo" Haynes made his entrance into the world Sunday, Nov. 10, 1946, at the Bliss Center in Lawndale. God called him home Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

He was the seventh child and the fifth son born to the late Wade and Minnie Bell Whaley Haynes. He received his education at Douglas High School and in Lawndale. He accepted Christ into his life at an early age and attended various churches through the years. He was employed with E.R. Carpenter in both Long View and Conover, for many years, and retired from Carolina Foam and Fiber in Conover.

Left to cherish his loving memory are his son, Jonathan Scott Haynes (Kristie) of Conover; two daughters, Regenia Leigh Haynes (Thomas Parson) of Hickory and Tonya Annette Haynes Evans (Vincent Evans) of Rocky Mount; two brothers, Wade Haynes Jr. aka "June" of Hickory and Richard Alexander "Dickie" Haynes of Kingstown; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Haynes will be private. Burial will take place at Palmer Grove Baptist Church in Kingstown. Mr. Haynes may be viewed Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m., at S. T. Enloe Memorial Chapel, 231 N. Lafayette St. in Shelby. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 12:30 to 1 p.m., at the chapel.

Enloe Mortuary of Shelby

www.enloemortuary.net
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
S. T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
NC
Dec
16
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
S. T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Enloe's Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sad lost for the family. Praying for everyone
Chasity Gaston ( lil tootsie)
Family
December 15, 2020
Our lives are so much richer because of Melvin.... Love and prayers to entire family ( Gene & Helen )
Gene Haynes
December 15, 2020
My condolences so your family sorry for your loss the Linder Family
Mary Linder
December 14, 2020
We are here for all of y´all so sorry for your loss.
Robin Dean n Family.
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results