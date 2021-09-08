Melvin Derran MedlinApril 21, 1946 - September 6, 2021Melvin Derran Medlin, 75, of Conover, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.He was born April 21, 1946, in Catawba County, to the late J.C. Medlin (Patsy) and Betty Jo Miller Howard (Mack).Derran was a lifelong member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Catawba, and employed with G.E. Maintenance in Hickory. He enjoyed attending classic car shows, fishing at the North Carolina's Outer Banks, and meeting with friends to listen to country music bands.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jesse and Blanche Medlin; and maternal grandmother, Ella Miller.Those left to cherish his memory are wife of 57 years, Francine Whitworth Medlin of the home; sons, Jeffrey Medlin and wife, Teressa, of Claremont and Kevin Medlin of Claremont; brother, Todd Medlin and wife, Traci, of Catawba; sister, Patricia Deal of Newton; grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Caleb, and Randy; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; numerous loving cousins; fur baby niece, Ruby.A service to celebrate Derran's life will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m., at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Catawba. The Rev. Michael Daniels will officiate. Burial will follow at Providence Memorial Cemetery in Catawba. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are: Lynn Medlin, Phillip Medlin, Bill Little, Tim Carpenter, Bob Eury, and Morris Yoder.Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 200 S Main St., Catawba, NC 28609.