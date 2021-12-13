Michael "Mike" BeardMay 20, 1965 - December 11, 2021Michael "Mike" Howard Beard, 56, of Conover, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at his residence.He was born May 20, 1965, in Catawba County, to the late Howard (Butch) A. Beard Jr. and to Judy Buchanan Beard of Claremont.Mike was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover, and was employed with Catawba Valley Medical Center as a technical service coordinator. He was known for his sense of humor, kind heart, and outgoing personality. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and attending concerts and sporting events with his boys. Mike was an avid South Carolina Gamecock fan...Go Cocks!In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Hugh Strong; mother-in-law, Sara Strong; and brother-in-law, Dan Strong.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 33 years, Barbara Strong Beard of the home; sons, Cameron Beard and wife, Lauren, of Conover, and Mason Beard and wife, Hannah, of Conover; mother, Judy Buchanan Beard of Claremont; sister, Marsha Warren and husband, William, of Lincolnton; sisters-in-law, Susan Tucker and husband, Keith, of Conover, and Jen Strong of Hickory; granddaughter, Landry Beard; nieces, Stacie Warren and fiancé, Zach, Lyndsie Warren, and Sadie Strong; nephews, Josh Tucker (Kristi), Justin Tucker (Alli), and Eli Strong; great-niece and –nephews, Gracyn, Elliot, Nick and Ryan.A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m., at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover. The Rev. Dr. Tim Jernigan and the Rev. Dr. Ed Yount will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Woodlawn Baptist Church. Those serving as pallbearers are: Mark Buchanan, Brad Hall, Andy Lominac, Jeff Lominac, Tim Lominac and Ronnie Pittman.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 or to Woodlawn Baptist Church, P.O. Box 609, Conover, NC 28613.