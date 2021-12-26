Michael "Mike" Norman CarmackMarch 30, 1947 - December 17, 2021Michael "Mike" Norman Carmack of Morganton, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, as a dearly loved husband, father, and grandfather.Mike was born to Comar and Addie Mae Carmack, in Nashville, Tenn. After graduating high school, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he trained as an electrician and served his country during the Vietnam War. Mike later settled in Hickory, with his wife, Lynn Long Carmack of Hickory, where they raised their family. Mike had a long career in the printing industry and was a much-respected part of the East Hickory Baptist Church community, where he served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher. After moving to Morganton, he served as an active member of St. Mary's and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.Mike, also known as "Pawpaw" by his many grandchildren, loved his family and dedicated his life in service of others. He knew how to make people laugh and was a compassionate man, always willing to offer help. More than anything, Mike was proud of his family and devoted to his wife, Lynn, during their nearly 50 years of marriage.In addition to Lynn, he is survived by two children, Jason Carmack (wife, Stacey) and Melissa Goodbourn (husband, Jonathan); grandchildren, Bryson, Kaleigh, Brennan, Kellen, Nara and Beatrice; two sisters, Vickie Brooks and Carla Carmack; beloved brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeff and Vickie Long along with their children, Sarah and Samuel; and numerous nieces and nephews.A private service for the family will be held at St. Mary's and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church located in Morganton, 140 St. Mary's Church Rd. All others are invited to attend a graveside service at the church Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 11:30 a.m.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Rathbun House, 121 Sherwood Rd., Asheville, NC 28803.Sossoman Funeral Home