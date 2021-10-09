Michael Howard EvansNovember 19, 1946 - October 5, 2021Michael Howard Evans, 74, of Conover, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.He was born in Burke County, Nov. 19, 1946, to the late Ellis and Helen Tebo Evans. Mr. Evans was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover, and a rural carrier for the postal service in Conover for 15 years.He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sipe Evans of the home; daughters, Michele Evans of Statesville and Nichole Mellon (Darrell) of Taylorsville; son, Michael Evans (Angela) of Lenoir; grandchildren, Kayla Sigmon, Dylan Hubbard, Matthew Hubbard (Kristen), Tanner Mellon (Amber), Katie Mellon, Carrie Mellon and Aaron Mellon; great-grandchildren, Mackenna Carter, Madilyn Hubbard, Zayden Hubbard, and Branum Mellon; sisters, Ruth Evans of Connelly Springs and Donna Rhinehardt (Jim) of Newton; and a brother-in-law, Ray Sipe of Hickory; and number of nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m., at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m., at the church in with the Rev. Scott Bollinger officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery with honors by Amvet 76. Pallbearers will be Dylan Hubbard, Matthew Hubbard, Tanner Mellon, Aaron Mellon, Mason Smith, and Gary Houser; honorary pallbearers, Bobby Reinhardt and Gene Poole.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 4420 County Home Rd., Conover, NC 28613.Hickory Funeral Home