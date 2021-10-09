Menu
Michael Howard Evans
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Michael Howard Evans

November 19, 1946 - October 5, 2021

Michael Howard Evans, 74, of Conover, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Burke County, Nov. 19, 1946, to the late Ellis and Helen Tebo Evans. Mr. Evans was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover, and a rural carrier for the postal service in Conover for 15 years.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sipe Evans of the home; daughters, Michele Evans of Statesville and Nichole Mellon (Darrell) of Taylorsville; son, Michael Evans (Angela) of Lenoir; grandchildren, Kayla Sigmon, Dylan Hubbard, Matthew Hubbard (Kristen), Tanner Mellon (Amber), Katie Mellon, Carrie Mellon and Aaron Mellon; great-grandchildren, Mackenna Carter, Madilyn Hubbard, Zayden Hubbard, and Branum Mellon; sisters, Ruth Evans of Connelly Springs and Donna Rhinehardt (Jim) of Newton; and a brother-in-law, Ray Sipe of Hickory; and number of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m., at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m., at the church in with the Rev. Scott Bollinger officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery with honors by Amvet 76. Pallbearers will be Dylan Hubbard, Matthew Hubbard, Tanner Mellon, Aaron Mellon, Mason Smith, and Gary Houser; honorary pallbearers, Bobby Reinhardt and Gene Poole.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 4420 County Home Rd., Conover, NC 28613.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
2:45p.m. - 3:45p.m.
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church
Conover, NC
Oct
10
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church
Conover, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
Carolyn and Family - Jim and I are so saddened to hear of your loss. May God wrap His loving arms around each of you to during this most difficult time. Michael is now out of pain, sitting beside our Lord smiling and this is a wonderful but our memories and love will keep him with us until we meet him again. May God grant you His mercy and peace.
Connie & Jim Lingle
Friend
October 9, 2021
Carolyn, So sorry to hear of Mike's passing. We so enjoyed meeting you and always look for you at the Galley. We will always think of you as our "square dancin' " friends.
Bob and Kathy Wise
October 9, 2021
Quite a shock Carolyn. Our prayers an our best to you at this sad time
bud and Diana Lail
October 9, 2021
