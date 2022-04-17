Michael Ford Jr.
October 31, 1945 - April 8, 2022
Michael Joseph Ford Jr., 76, of Hickory, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at home from complications of long-term diabetes and kidney disease.
Michael was born in the Bronx, N.Y., to Michael J. Ford Sr. and Margaret Fanning Ford. As a young man, Michael was drafted by the U.S. Army and spent his tour on a missile base in Okinawa, Japan. On discharge, he started work at General Electric in New York City where he met Marion Cavagnaro (d. 2017). They married in 1971. He graduated from Pace University in New York City in 1972 with a BBA in Accounting. From 1975 until his retirement in 2009, he worked for Lummus Crest (later ABB Lummus Global) in Oklahoma, Texas, New Jersey, and the Netherlands. He loved travel. Though he departed the Bronx nearly a half century ago, he was a lifelong Yankees fan and took every opportunity to watch, listen, or attend games, even when his teenage children would rather have listened to the latest rock and roll on the car radio. He died as the Yankees threw their first pitch of the 2022 season.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion; and two brothers, James Ford of Sound Beach, N.Y., and Kenneth Ford of Calverton, N.Y.
Michael is survived by son, Kevin M. Ford and his wife, Suzy, of Washington, D.C., and Amy E. Thiel (née Ford), and husband, Joshua of Nassau, N.Y. He was the proud grandfather of Noah and Aidan Thiel; and beloved brother of Mary Walsh (née Ford). Sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews also cherish Michael's memory.
A visitation will be held Friday, April 22, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., at St. Dorothy's Catholic Church in Lincolnton, followed by a Mass of Christian burial. A graveside service with military honors by AmVets Post 76 will follow at Salisbury National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 17, 2022.