Michael GreeneJuly 31, 1961 - April 20, 2022Michael Ray Greene, 60, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his residence.He was born in Caldwell County, July 31, 1961, to Paul Evans Greene and Ruby Lea Walsh Greene. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers.Michael is survived by his partner, David Ingle; twin sister, Michelle Greene Byrd; and brother, Paul Wayne Greene.For more than eight years, Michael was an active contributor to the Hickory Community Theatre and The Green Room Theatre, having been a light board operator for over 20 shows. He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends that he came in touch with over the years.There will be a gathering of friends in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Service, Friday, April 22, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hickory Community Theatre, 30 3rd St. NW, Hickory, NC 28601 or to The Green Room Theatre, 10 S Main Ave., Newton, NC 28658.Evans Funeral Service & Crematory