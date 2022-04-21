Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Greene
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
EVANS FUNERAL SERVICE
1070 TAYLORSVILLE RD
Lenoir, NC
Michael Greene

July 31, 1961 - April 20, 2022

Michael Ray Greene, 60, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his residence.

He was born in Caldwell County, July 31, 1961, to Paul Evans Greene and Ruby Lea Walsh Greene. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers.

Michael is survived by his partner, David Ingle; twin sister, Michelle Greene Byrd; and brother, Paul Wayne Greene.

For more than eight years, Michael was an active contributor to the Hickory Community Theatre and The Green Room Theatre, having been a light board operator for over 20 shows. He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends that he came in touch with over the years.

There will be a gathering of friends in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Service, Friday, April 22, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hickory Community Theatre, 30 3rd St. NW, Hickory, NC 28601 or to The Green Room Theatre, 10 S Main Ave., Newton, NC 28658.

Evans Funeral Service & Crematory

www.evansfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
EVANS FUNERAL SERVICE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by EVANS FUNERAL SERVICE.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.