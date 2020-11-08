Menu
Search
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Lee Jolly
1951 - 2020
BORN
March 25, 1951
DIED
November 5, 2020
Michael Lee Jolly

March 25, 1951 - November 5, 2020

Michael Lee Jolly, 69, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Charles F. George VA Medical Center in Asheville.

Michael was born in Taylorsville, March 25, 1951, to the late Burlie and Georgia Honeycutt Jolly.

Michael served his country proudly as a soldier in the U.S. Army, with whom he retired after many years of dedicated service. In 1989, he served in Operation Just Cause in Panama.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by a son, Michael Jolly Jr.; a brother, Robert Gerald Jolly; and a sister, Dinah Gail Jolly.

He is survived by his wife, Arleen Payne Jolly of Newton; a daughter, Jennifer Michelle Jolly and husband, Eric Wargin, of Haw River; three sisters, Rhonda Weaver and husband, Gary, of Taylorsville, Robin Houston and husband, Randy, of Claremont and Marie Jolly of Longview; two nieces, Natasha N. Weaver and Kisha Buggs; two nephews, Jerry Eugene Drum and Mark Reel, all of Taylorsville; and other relatives in Alabama.

Asheville Mortuary Services

www.ashevillemortuaryservices.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.