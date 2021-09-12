Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Eugene Little
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC
Michael Eugene Little

October 3, 1950 - September 6, 2021

Michael Eugene Little, 70, of Conover, has finally gone home Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born Oct. 3, 1950, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Clymith Little and Marie Queen Little.

Michael served in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1968. He was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Rick Little.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Heisserer Grady Little; sister, Lisa Cruz; aunt, Betty Huffman; uncle, Ralph Adcock; nephews, Jason Hull and Joshua Little; niece, Laura Freeman; and a number of extended family.

Michael requested no services.

Condolences may be sent to the Little family at www.drumfh-conover.com.

Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conover

www.drumfh-conover.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Drum Funeral Home - Conover and Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry to hear about your loss.
Penny Davis
September 12, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Byron Scott
Friend
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results