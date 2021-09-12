Michael Eugene Little
October 3, 1950 - September 6, 2021
Michael Eugene Little, 70, of Conover, has finally gone home Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born Oct. 3, 1950, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Clymith Little and Marie Queen Little.
Michael served in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1968. He was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Rick Little.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Heisserer Grady Little; sister, Lisa Cruz; aunt, Betty Huffman; uncle, Ralph Adcock; nephews, Jason Hull and Joshua Little; niece, Laura Freeman; and a number of extended family.
Michael requested no services.
Condolences may be sent to the Little family at www.drumfh-conover.com
.
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conoverwww.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 12, 2021.