Michael Eugene PowersSeptember 28, 1946 - February 23, 2021Michael Eugene Powers, 74, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 23, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.Michael was born Sept. 28, 1946, to the late Harold and Martha Bost Powers, in Iredell County.Michael was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and finance chairman. Michael was incredibly involved in his faith.In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Mayberry; and a brother, Don Powers.Those left to cherish the memory of Mr. Powers include his wife of 55 years, Judy Helms Powers; son, Christopher Powers (Erica); brother, Larry Powers (Kim); sister, Carolyn Smith (Jan); sister-in-law, Jane Powers; four grandchildren, Brennan Mayberry, Noah Powers, Emerson Powers, Elle Powers; and a number of special friends, nieces and nephews.A graveside service for Mr. Powers will be conducted in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery Saturday, March 6, beginning at 11 a.m.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Antioch Baptist Benevolence Fund; Antioch Baptist Church's general fund; or to the senior ministry, 580 Antioch Church Rd., Taylorsville NC 28681.Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service