Michael Eugene Powers
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
193 N Carolina Hwy 16 N
Taylorsville, NC
Michael Eugene Powers

September 28, 1946 - February 23, 2021

Michael Eugene Powers, 74, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 23, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.

Michael was born Sept. 28, 1946, to the late Harold and Martha Bost Powers, in Iredell County.

Michael was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and finance chairman. Michael was incredibly involved in his faith.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Mayberry; and a brother, Don Powers.

Those left to cherish the memory of Mr. Powers include his wife of 55 years, Judy Helms Powers; son, Christopher Powers (Erica); brother, Larry Powers (Kim); sister, Carolyn Smith (Jan); sister-in-law, Jane Powers; four grandchildren, Brennan Mayberry, Noah Powers, Emerson Powers, Elle Powers; and a number of special friends, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Mr. Powers will be conducted in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery Saturday, March 6, beginning at 11 a.m.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Antioch Baptist Benevolence Fund; Antioch Baptist Church's general fund; or to the senior ministry, 580 Antioch Church Rd., Taylorsville NC 28681.

Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service

www.alexfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Judy, We are so sorry for your loss! May God bless you in a special way! Love, Marilynn
Maarilynn and Dave Olson
March 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss!! Sending prayers for comfort and peace!! Allen, Jackie & Amber Teague
Jackie Teague
March 3, 2021
A friend for many years. I just joined up with him on Facebook about a month ago. What a good humble man he was
Ron Lindler
March 3, 2021
