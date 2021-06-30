Michael Dale RosemanJanuary 30, 1949 - June 28, 2021Michael Dale Roseman, 72, of Claremont, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at his residence.Born Jan. 30, 1949, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late James R. and Ruthy Jean Sigmon Roseman. He was a member of Mt. Anderson Baptist Church in Maiden. Michael was an U.S. Army veteran and retired after 41 years from Duke Energy. He sang and played gospel music for over 40 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Glenda R. Ragen.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Brenda Stafford Roseman of the home; two sons, Derek Roseman and wife, Linda of Texas and Jason Roseman and wife, Kathy of Hickory; daughter, Jennifer Mackie and husband, John of Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Dalton Roseman, Austin Roseman, Laurean Roseman, Tyler Roseman, Michaela Mackie, Jackson Mackie, Kadyn Mackie and Dylan Roseman; two stepchildren, Debbie Shergill and fiancé, Steve of Grover and Amy Reid and fiancé, Jamie of Lincolnton; eight stepgrandchildren, Jessica Conner, Kerri Torres and husband, Rafael, Kristen Goins and husband, Matt, Jerrad Boone, Logan Boone, Symone Shergill, Taylor Glascoe, and Drew Glascoe; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Hailey Williams, Kaylee Williams, Kaulyn Conner, and Tuff Goins; and sister, Judy Lynn Goble and husband, Larry of Newton.The funeral service will be held, Thursday, July 1, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Anderson Baptist Church in Maiden with the Revs. Donald Cline and Charles Ingle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Burke Mortuary of Maiden