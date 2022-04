Michael Emanuel Tucker Jr.



Michael Emanuel Tucker Jr., 26, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.



The funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m., at Allen Mitchell Funeral Home of Hickory. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery.



Allen Mitchell Funeral Home of Hickory is serving the family.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 14, 2022.