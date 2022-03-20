Micheal Don PattersonJanuary 28, 1969 - March 27, 2021Micheal Don Patterson of Newton, was found deceased Saturday, March 27, 2021, close to his place of residence. He will truly be missed by those who loved him."Donny" or "Shaggy" is what everyone called Micheal. He was a Charlotte native, born Jan. 28, 1969, to Lynda Chistina Patterson and Otha Dunlap Patterson. Donny attended Mecklenburg County Schools and joined the U.S. Navy after graduation. Donny lived all over the east coast. He did odd jobs for people and lived his life to the fullest as he wanted. Donny loved the outdoors and his freedom.He leaves behind his children, Micheal Don Patterson Jr., Alexandra Renee Patterson, Matthew Todd Patterson, Christina Marie Patterson and Gabrielle Renia Patterson; brother and sisters, Jeffrey Patterson, Brenda Sims, Donna Patterson and Wendy Patterson.Services will be held Sunday, March 27, at 2 p.m., at Temple Of Truth Church, 232 Browntown Rd. in Belmont, officiated By Donnie Stowe.