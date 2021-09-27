Michelle Leigh Farabee DulaNovember 20, 1951 - September 24, 2021Michelle Leigh Farabee Dula, 69, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.Born Nov. 20, 1951, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Georgia Bost Farabee. In addition to her parents, Michelle was preceded in death by her grandson, King Dula; brother, Sam Farabee Jr.; aunt, Doris Bost; and cousin, Eleanor Davis.Michelle was a graduate of Elizabeth City State University, having received her bachelor's degree. While in college, she pledged in the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (SKEE WEE). She wore their colors, pink and green, proudly, and cherished being a part of their sisterhood. After college, she returned back to home to start her career. She briefly worked as a social worker, but quickly found her passion when she was hired by the City of Hickory Parks and Recreation Department. She quickly gained the trust of the community by organizing programs that strengthened the community, such as putting together basketball, softball and flag football leagues. She organized programs such as Teen Up and the Support Our Students program giving the kids in the community a positive outlet; however, she enjoyed working with the senior citizens that lived in the Ridgeview area the most. She enjoyed picking them up, taking them shopping, playing bingo, and teaching them water aerobics. She was dedicated to her career and retired after over 35 years of service. After retiring, she still played a major part of many of their lives, often taking them to their doctors' visits or taking them food. Her personality, smile and sense of humor, will always be cherished by her family and friends.Survivors include her daughter, Misha Dula of Clearwater, Fla.; son, Melvin Dula Jr. and wife, Heather, of Hickory; brother, Jefferey Farabee and wife, Valerie, of Hickory; grandsons, Jadin Dula and Melvin Dula III of Hickory; nieces, Michelle Little of Hickory, and Teresa Rippy of Hickory; nephews, Lamar Farabee of Maryland, and Dwanye Hopper of Conover; great-nieces, Sheleshea Farabee and Zahiya Farabee-Izard of Hickory; great-nephews, Kelsey Farabee, Niquezion Farabee, Dorian Farabee-Izard of Hickory; and best friends, Linda Faye Connor of Hickory, and Elizabeth Wright of Hickory.A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Clinton Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church, with Doctor Anthony Freeman officiating at 12 p.m. The family will receive friends an hour before the service.