Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michelle Leigh Farabee Dula
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Michelle Leigh Farabee Dula

November 20, 1951 - September 24, 2021

Michelle Leigh Farabee Dula, 69, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

Born Nov. 20, 1951, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Georgia Bost Farabee. In addition to her parents, Michelle was preceded in death by her grandson, King Dula; brother, Sam Farabee Jr.; aunt, Doris Bost; and cousin, Eleanor Davis.

Michelle was a graduate of Elizabeth City State University, having received her bachelor's degree. While in college, she pledged in the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (SKEE WEE). She wore their colors, pink and green, proudly, and cherished being a part of their sisterhood. After college, she returned back to home to start her career. She briefly worked as a social worker, but quickly found her passion when she was hired by the City of Hickory Parks and Recreation Department. She quickly gained the trust of the community by organizing programs that strengthened the community, such as putting together basketball, softball and flag football leagues. She organized programs such as Teen Up and the Support Our Students program giving the kids in the community a positive outlet; however, she enjoyed working with the senior citizens that lived in the Ridgeview area the most. She enjoyed picking them up, taking them shopping, playing bingo, and teaching them water aerobics. She was dedicated to her career and retired after over 35 years of service. After retiring, she still played a major part of many of their lives, often taking them to their doctors' visits or taking them food. Her personality, smile and sense of humor, will always be cherished by her family and friends.

Survivors include her daughter, Misha Dula of Clearwater, Fla.; son, Melvin Dula Jr. and wife, Heather, of Hickory; brother, Jefferey Farabee and wife, Valerie, of Hickory; grandsons, Jadin Dula and Melvin Dula III of Hickory; nieces, Michelle Little of Hickory, and Teresa Rippy of Hickory; nephews, Lamar Farabee of Maryland, and Dwanye Hopper of Conover; great-nieces, Sheleshea Farabee and Zahiya Farabee-Izard of Hickory; great-nephews, Kelsey Farabee, Niquezion Farabee, Dorian Farabee-Izard of Hickory; and best friends, Linda Faye Connor of Hickory, and Elizabeth Wright of Hickory.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Clinton Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church, with Doctor Anthony Freeman officiating at 12 p.m. The family will receive friends an hour before the service.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
NC
Sep
29
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Clinton Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
Michelle was always such a joy to talk to and she definitely brought smiles to each room she walked into. I knew her as a client for roughly 5 years, but I always treated her like family and made sure she knew that. Heartbroken to hear of her passing.
Maddison Anderson
Friend
October 7, 2021
Misha we are so sorry for you and your family's loss. Michelle was a sweet person with a sweet spirit to match. She will be missed by all or any who had the opportunity to speak to or meet her. That smile was always a constant no matter where you would see her. Relish in all the great memories you have of her and keep her memory strong in her grands for she truly loved and spoke highly of them. May God bless and keep you closely knitted together. Pennie & Patrick Audrey
Pennie Dillingham-Audrey
Friend
September 29, 2021
My deepest condolences. Aunt Michelle was our God Mother! She practically helped raise us. Always making sure we did the right thing! We will miss her.
Casey Connor
September 29, 2021
Prayers of comfort for the family. Michelle always greeted you with a smile. She will be missed.
Eric and Benita Brown
Friend
September 28, 2021
My heartfelt condolences go out to you and your family I will always remember your mother and cherish the memories we shared the laughter,advice and long telephone conversations I am so proud to call her my friend gone from my sight but never from my heart."
Margaret Harbinson
Friend
September 28, 2021
Rest in Heavenly Peace, Soror!!
Betty Jones
September 27, 2021
So sorry for ur loss u mom help and touch many kids and me.Woth her helping and changing Ridgeview children and Community..How I first really came to love Her I was her babysitter for Melvin.I know it is hard but just rest knowing she has her wings and she Rest and still your Angel and she Resting love you guys and keeping you in my prayers. Rest Michelle your work is done..
Murtis Frederick / Curtis Frederick
Friend
September 27, 2021
Misha and Melvin I am so sadden by the loss of your mother, my dear friend. I am so thankful for the time I was able to spend with her. May God continue to bless and keep you both. Hold on to those happy memories as she will always be alive thru you. I love you guys!
Bruce Duke
Friend
September 27, 2021
Rest in peace you were such a kind hearted person with a big smile.sending my condolence to the family praying
Tina Chislom
Other
September 27, 2021
My brother and sister may your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I am blessed to have worked with Michelle and also became a part of her family. I will treasure our last conversation in July as your last words was I LOVE YOU TOO....until we meet again.. I am going to truly miss your smile and laughter..
Shirl Lofton
September 27, 2021
Michelle will always be remembered, especially by the youth she mentored. Rest In Peace
Anetia Wright
September 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of this loss. Michelle was a great person who was always there when we needed her. Rest in paradise.
Lakeshia Watkins Flowers
Friend
September 27, 2021
Prayers and Condolences to the Family and Friends. Gone but not forgotten. You will always be remembered. The Lord called you Home faithful Servant of the Lord. Rest in Heavenly Peaçe. Dean
Harvey Harold
Friend
September 27, 2021
So sorry to read about Michelle's passing. Growing up at Hickory High School in the 70's was a very new and different experience ...one of the things most special for me was getting to know Michelle. Her smile and laugh an d kindness. She guided me through all the uncertainties and taught me the worth of all of us. Wish I could have let her know. Looks like she spread that gift to many people. What a gift of life to leave on this earth.Thanks Michelle
Lynne Miller Watts
September 27, 2021
To The Family Of Michelle Farabee Dula: Our family wishes to express their sincere thoughts, prayers, and sympathy to the Family of our dear cousin, Michelle. We know how close she was to her family and others, and strived to help anyone who needed her aid. She was a remarkable woman and friend! Michelle possessed such an infectious smile, as well as humorous personality...she extended her loving kindness to anyone she met. Please know that we sympathize greatly with your loss. May God continue to strengthen your spirit as you weather this life storm. Remember, Michelle is our Earthly loss...but Heaven's glorious gain! Loving regards, Mrs. Coleen Lawrence Derr, Ponetta "Jumpie" Hull, Zachary Derr, Broderick Derr, Tonita Derr Dawkins, Jerome Burgins, Inga, Tabith, Sage, & Family
Ponetta M Hull & Family
Family
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results