Mike TrouilleSeptember 16, 1951 - December 17, 2020Kenneth Michael "Mike" Trouille, 69, of Maiden, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.He was born Sept. 16, 1951, in Catawba County, to Ken and Jan Finger Trouille of Maiden. Mike was a 1969 graduate of Bandys High School, and worked in Catawba County his entire life. He owned and operated Ken's Body Shop for over 45 years. He was a life-long member of Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church where he was known for his love of people, missions and a friendly face to greet you at the door. He was always putting smiles on children's faces and making jokes with adults. His love for missions and his community was exemplified by the many community projects that he organized and assisted with and by the many mission trips he attended in and out of the country. He had a special place in his heart for the Baptist Mission Camp in Red Springs and volunteered countless hours there. Mike was always willing to serve and was one of the original members of Bandys Fire Department. He retired after 25 years of service and continued to serve as a member of the board of directors. He continued to serve the community by working for Bennett Funeral Service for the past several years. It brought much joy to him to help by bringing comfort to families in time of sorrow and need.Mike was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He spent countless hours with his sons on a river, lake or at the coast always showing them and teaching them the love of outdoors and the importance of time with family and friends. He loved spending time with friends no matter if it was at the bait shop or somewhere else and he always had a story or a joke. He was always willing and eager to help anyone in need. Mike loved his family and friends second only to the Lord. He was a proud father of two sons, but was considered by so many more as a dad. He touched the lives of so many young men as a RA leader in the church and as an example to many others. He will be greatly missed by the many lives that he impacted and the hearts that he touched. Those left to cherish his memory are his best friend and love of his life of 48 years, his wife, Beth Wright Trouille of the home; sons, Toby Trouille of Maiden; Corey Trouille and wife, Brandie, of Maiden; parents, Ken and Jan Trouille of Maiden; sister, Debbie Leonard and husband, Kim, of Greenville, N.C.; grandchildren, Marcee Trouille, Hunter Trouille and Brynley Trouille.The family praises God that he is now enjoying his heavenly home. A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m., at Balls Creek Campground in Catawba. The Revs. Michael Staton and Larry Burns will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. The body will lie-in-state Monday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. Those serving as pallbearers are Darin McCaslin, Roger McCaslin, Donnie McCaslin, Andy Wright, Shane Alexander and Hayden Wright. The family requests that you practice social distancing and wear a mask.Memorials may be made to Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church Mission Fund, 3273 Mt. Ruhama Church Rd., Maiden, NC 28650.