Mike Trouille
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Bandys High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Mike Trouille

September 16, 1951 - December 17, 2020

Kenneth Michael "Mike" Trouille, 69, of Maiden, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 16, 1951, in Catawba County, to Ken and Jan Finger Trouille of Maiden. Mike was a 1969 graduate of Bandys High School, and worked in Catawba County his entire life. He owned and operated Ken's Body Shop for over 45 years. He was a life-long member of Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church where he was known for his love of people, missions and a friendly face to greet you at the door. He was always putting smiles on children's faces and making jokes with adults. His love for missions and his community was exemplified by the many community projects that he organized and assisted with and by the many mission trips he attended in and out of the country. He had a special place in his heart for the Baptist Mission Camp in Red Springs and volunteered countless hours there. Mike was always willing to serve and was one of the original members of Bandys Fire Department. He retired after 25 years of service and continued to serve as a member of the board of directors. He continued to serve the community by working for Bennett Funeral Service for the past several years. It brought much joy to him to help by bringing comfort to families in time of sorrow and need.

Mike was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He spent countless hours with his sons on a river, lake or at the coast always showing them and teaching them the love of outdoors and the importance of time with family and friends. He loved spending time with friends no matter if it was at the bait shop or somewhere else and he always had a story or a joke. He was always willing and eager to help anyone in need. Mike loved his family and friends second only to the Lord. He was a proud father of two sons, but was considered by so many more as a dad. He touched the lives of so many young men as a RA leader in the church and as an example to many others. He will be greatly missed by the many lives that he impacted and the hearts that he touched. Those left to cherish his memory are his best friend and love of his life of 48 years, his wife, Beth Wright Trouille of the home; sons, Toby Trouille of Maiden; Corey Trouille and wife, Brandie, of Maiden; parents, Ken and Jan Trouille of Maiden; sister, Debbie Leonard and husband, Kim, of Greenville, N.C.; grandchildren, Marcee Trouille, Hunter Trouille and Brynley Trouille.

The family praises God that he is now enjoying his heavenly home. A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m., at Balls Creek Campground in Catawba. The Revs. Michael Staton and Larry Burns will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. The body will lie-in-state Monday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. Those serving as pallbearers are Darin McCaslin, Roger McCaslin, Donnie McCaslin, Andy Wright, Shane Alexander and Hayden Wright. The family requests that you practice social distancing and wear a mask.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church Mission Fund, 3273 Mt. Ruhama Church Rd., Maiden, NC 28650.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Dec
22
Service
2:00p.m.
Balls Creek Campground
Catawba, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike was so funny and full of life. I met him through my Mom, Tanya Granger. He would brighten up the store when he would walk in the door. He will be truly missed and may peace fill your hearts.
Kim Pittman Miller
February 11, 2021
Jan, Ann told me about Mike’s passing. I have only heard good things of his life. He was mentioned at church Sunday. There are no words. Even though we drifted apart with changes in my family, I still remember visiting you when I was young. Please know the entire family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Judy Lookadoo Guthrie
Family
December 22, 2020
We cannot bring ourselves to believe that he is gone. My two sons, Jamie & Brad, grew up with Mike and his sons over the years. After they shut the bait shop down I lost track of him. But we always knew he was around. We don't know why things like this happen at this time of year and to such a great person. We will Miss you Mike. God bless and be with you and your family at this time. You and your family will all be in our thoughts and prayers. Sincerely James & Linda Clements.
James & Linda Clements
December 20, 2020
Beth & sons - I am so terribly sorry. Yes, we all know that Mike is with our Lord and Savior. God Bless You all. Mike was always nice to me, again I am just so terrible sorry
Peggy H. Lee
December 20, 2020
We are so Sorry to hear of your loss you are in our prayers.
The Lockman Family
December 20, 2020
Went to school with mike We had many laughs together till i quit and joined the service.He will be greatly missed.
Tony Drum
December 19, 2020
