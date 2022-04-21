Mildred "Mimi" Searcy Beach
April 4, 1937 - April 16, 2022
Mildred "Mimi" Searcy Beach, of Hickory, left this world suddenly, yet peacefully, to go home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was 85 years old.
She was born April 4, 1937, in Valdese, to the late Fred and Pearl Searcy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her only sister, Weeta Searcy Poteat.
Mimi graduated from Valdese High School in 1955. Shortly after attending Montreat College, she married Paul Beach. Together they had two daughters, Paula Beach Wittenberg (Danny) and Mimi Dee Beach Mesdag (Frank).
Mimi was a caring wife, mother and grandmother. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Cana Wittenberg Selfors, Amy Wittenberg Lehmons, Timothy Mesdag and Jodi Mesdag; seven great-grandchildren; along with many nieces.
Mimi was always interested in helping and taking care of others. She became a LNP and worked in that capacity for several years. She received the Governor's Award for Volunteering. She loved serving the Lord and courageously moved the family to Alaska to be missionaries. After she returned back to North Carolina, she graciously opened her home to share God's word, love and guidance to many friends and family. She was also a member of the International Fellowship of Christians & Jews.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 24, in the chapel at Bass Smith Funeral Home. A burial will follow for the immediate family at Forest Hills Cemetery, in Morganton.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 21, 2022.