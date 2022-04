Mildred "Mimi" Searcy Beach



April 4, 1937 - April 16, 2022



Mildred "Mimi" Searcy Beach, 85, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022.



Due to a family illness, services for Mrs. Beach have been cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date.



Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Mrs. Beach.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 22, 2022.