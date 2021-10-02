Menu
Mildred Lena Helms Deese
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC
Mildred Lena Helms Deese

January 2, 1921 - September 30, 2021

Mildred Lena Helms Deese, 100, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton.

Mildred was born Jan. 2, 1921, in Lincoln County, to the late William and Connie Schrum Helms.

Mildred was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She retired from the furniture industry as a sewer and was a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church in Catawba.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul David Deese Sr.; brothers, Blair Helms, James Helms and Paul Helms; and sisters, Helen Jones, Ginny Burris and Orpha Self.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Paul David Deese Jr. and wife, Rebecca Lay Deese; granddaughter, Paula Deese Pinchera and husband, David; great-grandsons, Kamron Sigmon and Chase Pinchera; and sister, Margie Helms Hughes of Sacramento, Calif.

The funeral service will be Monday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m., at Pisgah United Methodist Church in Catawba with the Rev. David Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The receiving will be from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Pisgah United Methodist Church, 4950 Little Mt. Rd., Catawba, NC, 28609.

Condolences may be sent to the Deese family to www.drumfh-conover.com.

Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conover

www.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Pisgah United Methodist Church
Catawba, NC
Oct
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Pisgah United Methodist Church
Catawba, NC
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
I am so sorry for your loss. Mildred was a lovely lady. I knew her from the Newton seniors club. She was on my calling list ,and we had some good talks. Prayers for the family.
elaine p young
October 2, 2021
