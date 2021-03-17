Millard Gene Gibson Sr.December 29, 1932 - March 14, 2021Mr. Millard Gene Gibson Sr., 88, of Catawba, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.He was born Dec. 29, 1932, in Catawba County, son of the late Fred Johnson Gibson and Bertie Setzer Gibson.He was a long time faithful member of Center United Methodist Church and had served in many positions.He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served most of the time in Germany. During his army career, he was a member of Special Services and played music with the group Country Crusaders. He continued to play guitar and sing at churches, coffee houses and other places either solo or with other groups. He last performed with The Lonesome Road band.He was a member of American Legion Post 16, and owner and operator of Millard Gibson, Inc.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jynell Deal; and brother, R.D. Gibson.He is survived by his sons, Bobby Gibson and Tina Adams of Newton, Gene Gibson Jr. and wife, Lagina, of Catawba, and Mark Gibson and wife, Pam, of Newton; daughters, Lynne Huie of Conover, Denise Biles and husband, John, of Claremont, and Rhonda Gibson of Conover; sister, Patricia Gibson of Catawba; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Diane Hughey of Conover.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 18, at Center United Methodist Church in Catawba, with the Rev. John Love officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church, prior to the service — the family won't be present.Memorials may be made to Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Rd., Catawba, NC 28609 or to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton