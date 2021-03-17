Menu
Millard Gene Gibson Sr.
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
Millard Gene Gibson Sr.

December 29, 1932 - March 14, 2021

Mr. Millard Gene Gibson Sr., 88, of Catawba, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 29, 1932, in Catawba County, son of the late Fred Johnson Gibson and Bertie Setzer Gibson.

He was a long time faithful member of Center United Methodist Church and had served in many positions.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served most of the time in Germany. During his army career, he was a member of Special Services and played music with the group Country Crusaders. He continued to play guitar and sing at churches, coffee houses and other places either solo or with other groups. He last performed with The Lonesome Road band.

He was a member of American Legion Post 16, and owner and operator of Millard Gibson, Inc.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jynell Deal; and brother, R.D. Gibson.

He is survived by his sons, Bobby Gibson and Tina Adams of Newton, Gene Gibson Jr. and wife, Lagina, of Catawba, and Mark Gibson and wife, Pam, of Newton; daughters, Lynne Huie of Conover, Denise Biles and husband, John, of Claremont, and Rhonda Gibson of Conover; sister, Patricia Gibson of Catawba; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Diane Hughey of Conover.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 18, at Center United Methodist Church in Catawba, with the Rev. John Love officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church, prior to the service — the family won't be present.

Memorials may be made to Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Rd., Catawba, NC 28609 or to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Center United Methodist Church
Catawba, NC
Mar
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Center United Methodist Church
Catawba, NC
Mar
18
Burial
Center United Methodist Church cemetery
Catawba, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
So sorry Denise and family, Good bless
Donna Reinhardt Kennedy
March 19, 2021
Millard was a great man. His music, witness, and church leadership both inspired and changed many lives. He will be greatly missed.
Scott Adams
March 19, 2021
Lynne, Bobby, Doodle, Mark, Pat and Family - Our hearts are saddened to hear of your loss but you Dad/Brother is smiling and going to have the most Blessed Easter among his friends and his Savior. May God's grace, mercy and peace be with you.
Connie & Jim Lingle
March 17, 2021
