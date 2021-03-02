Millie "Annette" Keller Price
April 27, 1938 - February 25, 2021
Mrs. Millie "Annette" Keller Price, 82, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative care in Hudson.
Mrs. Price was born April 27, 1938, in Caldwell County, to the late Hurbert Donald Keller and Gladys Gilbert Keller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, George Thomas Price; and sister, Anna Mae "Peggy" Keller.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Cathy Price of the home; and nephew, Joe Keller of Hudson.
Mrs. Price was a member of New Vision Baptist Fellowship for many years. She was an avid reader and sewer. She also enjoyed spending time fishing and caring for her flowers.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 2, at New Vision Baptist Fellowship in Granite Falls with Pastor Ashley Crouse officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m., prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorials be made in Mrs. Price's memory to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
; or Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care.
Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 2, 2021.