Milon ForbesDecember 21, 1945 - March 18, 2021Milon Clyde Forbes, 75, of Catawba, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at his residence.He was born Dec. 21, 1945, in Catawba County, to the late Rodison and Coline Whitner Forbes. Milon was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He took early retirement from the trucking industry, but he ultimately returned to trucking until the day of his passing. Through his connections in the industry, he was also fortunate enough to combine the loves he held for racing and his job, as he came to transport race cars for some of his favorite teams.He was fond of sprint car racing in every way, and had a life-long passion for riding motorcycles. In his younger days, he spent much of his time building cars and working for race car teams in Hickory. Though he was deeply passionate about dirt track sprint car racing, he cared even more for his family. All of his friends and family knew him as a kind, humorous, and loving man. Milon valued the people in his life more than anything else, and he always made a point to celebrate the birthdays of his family. Although he is now in Heaven with the God he loved so purely and deeply, the love that he carried for those of us he left behind remains unconditional and everlasting.Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his son, Michael Forbes of Newton; daughter, Sonia Clayborne and husband, Jason, of Newton; and grandchildren, Cleome Clayborne and Marley ClayborneA gathering of family and friends followed by military honors by American Legion Post 544 to celebrate Milon's life will be held Monday, March 22, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16, in Newton. All who knew him are more than welcome to attend.Memorials may be made to John Hagee Ministries, P.O. Box 1400, San Antonio, TX 78295.