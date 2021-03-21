Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Milon Forbes
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Milon Forbes

December 21, 1945 - March 18, 2021

Milon Clyde Forbes, 75, of Catawba, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 21, 1945, in Catawba County, to the late Rodison and Coline Whitner Forbes. Milon was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He took early retirement from the trucking industry, but he ultimately returned to trucking until the day of his passing. Through his connections in the industry, he was also fortunate enough to combine the loves he held for racing and his job, as he came to transport race cars for some of his favorite teams.

He was fond of sprint car racing in every way, and had a life-long passion for riding motorcycles. In his younger days, he spent much of his time building cars and working for race car teams in Hickory. Though he was deeply passionate about dirt track sprint car racing, he cared even more for his family. All of his friends and family knew him as a kind, humorous, and loving man. Milon valued the people in his life more than anything else, and he always made a point to celebrate the birthdays of his family. Although he is now in Heaven with the God he loved so purely and deeply, the love that he carried for those of us he left behind remains unconditional and everlasting.

Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his son, Michael Forbes of Newton; daughter, Sonia Clayborne and husband, Jason, of Newton; and grandchildren, Cleome Clayborne and Marley Clayborne

A gathering of family and friends followed by military honors by American Legion Post 544 to celebrate Milon's life will be held Monday, March 22, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16, in Newton. All who knew him are more than welcome to attend.

Memorials may be made to John Hagee Ministries, P.O. Box 1400, San Antonio, TX 78295.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Funeral service
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I miss you, and Shaiah and Jayce miss you so very much. Shaiah said, “Mr. Milon was my friend.” ❤ Rest In Peace my friend.
Cathy Gregg
Friend
March 22, 2021
Rest in peace Brother. You will me missed.
David Barrier
Friend
March 22, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Praying for peace and comfort for your family.
Renee Whitener Roberts
March 22, 2021
So sorry to hear this,Milon was a long time friend to our family.He was part of our Sweetwater family for many years. Prayers to the family.
Carole Nichols
March 21, 2021
I'm sure going to miss our racing conversations. Milon was a good friend and he surely loved his family. Until we meet again my long time buddy... God Bless!
Junior Killian
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results