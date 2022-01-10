Menu
Mollie Heffner
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Mollie Heffner

September 7, 1946 - January 8, 2022

Mollie Pearl Killian Heffner, 75, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.

Born Sept. 7, 1946, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late J.D. and Hoppie Martin Killian.

She was a member of Mays Chapel United Methodist Church in Maiden. Rest in Peace Mollie, I love you – Jimmy.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jimmy Heffner of the home; son, John Heffner of Maiden; two brothers, David "Jap" Killian and wife, Lynn, of Newton, and Kenneth Killian and wife, Becky, of Maiden; and sister, Cherrie Crede and husband, Kenneth, of Maiden.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m., at Mays Chapel United Methodist Church in Maiden, with the Rev. Dr. Jason Guyer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Mays Chapel U.M.C.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Mays Chapel United Methodist Church
Maiden, NC
Jan
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mays Chapel United Methodist Church
Maiden, NC
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
