Montclair "Monty" Patrick WhiteMontclair "Monty" Patrick White passed away at his residence, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.Condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com . Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Mr. White.