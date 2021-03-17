Menu
Morgan Lee Parham
1959 - 2021
Foard High School
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Morgan Lee Parham

December 10, 1959 - February 5, 2021

Morgan Lee Parham, 61, of Smyrna, Ga., formerly of Hickory, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his residence. Born Dec. 10, 1959, he was the son of Lewis Eugene Parham and the late Barbara Jean Parham. He was a graduate of Fred T. Foard High School and NC State University. He was an owner and operator of Home Tech Engineering in Georgia. He volunteered with the Georgia State Defense Force.

He is survived by his father, Eugene Parham of Hickory and wife, Elizabeth; two brothers, Jeffrey Parham of Edwards, Colo., and David Parham and wife, Tracey, of Hickory; nephew, Desmond Parham; and two nieces, Angeline Parham and Khloe Parham.

In addition to his mother, Barbara Jean Turner Parham, his wife, Karen Fouser Parham, preceded him in death.

A graveside service for Morgan will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 21, at Fairview Cemetery, 801 17th St Dr. NW in Hickory.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
801 17th St Dr. NW, Hickory, NC
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
